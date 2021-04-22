Renton-based investor buys Vivacity Care Center building in Spokane Valley for $7.7 million

A Renton-based investor has purchased a building occupied by Vivacity Care Center in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley Clinic LLC, whose principal is Soyam Vahora, CEO of Renton-based Aamir Stations, bought the building for $7.7 million earlier this month from Spokane investor John Pariseau, according to Spokane County Assessor’s Office records.

Premera Blue Cross and Vera Whole Health opened the 12,000-square-foot Vivacity Care Center, at 16009 E. Indiana Ave., last year, marking the third location in the Spokane area.

The center is part of Premera’s plan to expand advanced primary care services in Spokane. Premera and Vera Whole Health opened the first Vivacity Care Center at 9001 N. Country Homes Blvd. in January 2020.

Clayton J. Brown, Christopher Edwards and Ruthanne Romero, investment specialists in commercial real estate brokerage Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office, represented the seller.

Vahora was not immediately available for comment on the purchase.

Premera Blue Cross holds a long-term lease for the Vivacity Care Center in the building, according to a Marcus & Millichap company release.

Premera Blue Cross did not respond to a request for comment on its lease agreement with Vahora.

Mountlake Terrace-based Premera Blue Cross is a nonprofit independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It provides health benefits and services to more than 2 million people.