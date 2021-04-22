Renton investor purchases Vivacity Care building

A Renton, Washington-based investor has purchased a building occupied by Vivacity Care Center in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley Clinic LLC, whose principal is Soyam Vahora, CEO of Renton-based Aamir Stations, bought the building for $7.7 million earlier this month from Spokane investor John Pariseau, according to Spokane County Assessor’s Office records.

Premera Blue Cross and Vera Whole Health opened the 12,000-square-foot Vivacity Care Center, at 16009 E. Indiana Ave., last year, marking the third location in the Spokane area.

The center is part of Premera’s plan to expand advanced primary care services in Spokane. Premera and Vera Whole Health opened the first Vivacity Care Center at 9001 N. Country Homes Blvd. in January 2020.

Clayton J. Brown, Christopher Edwards and Ruthanne Romero, investment specialists in commercial real estate brokerage Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office, represented the seller.

Vahora was not immediately available for comment on the purchase.

Premera Blue Cross holds a long-term lease for the Vivacity Care Center in the building, according to a Marcus & Millichap company release.

Premera Blue Cross did not respond to a request for comment on its lease agreement with Vahora.

Mountlake Terrace-based Premera Blue Cross is a nonprofit independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It provides health benefits and services to more than 2 million people.

Comcast boosts download speeds in Spokane

Comcast is boosting internet download speeds for Spokane County customers who subscribe to the company’s Xfinity Performance Starter + and Gigabit Internet packages.

Beginning Thursday, Comcast Xfinity Performance Starter + customers will receive an internet speed boost from 25 megabits per second to 50 megabits per second. Customers’ upload speed will increase from 3 to 5 megabits per second.

Comcast is also increasing broadband speed from 1 gigabit per second to 1.2 gigabits per second for Gigabit Internet customers. The upload speed will remain at 35Mbps for Gigabit Internet subscribers.

The upgrades will be made at no additional cost, according to the company.

The company’s broadband service upgrades are part of a national rollout that began this year.

Ting Internet expands service into North Idaho

Ting Internet, a subsidiary of Canada-based telecommunications company Tucows Inc., is expanding fiber internet service to Dover and Kootenai in North Idaho.

Infrastructure work is underway in both cities with fiber internet access slated to launch later this year, according to the company.

“We are grateful to be a part of the greater Sandpoint community and to bring new opportunities to local residents and businesses through fiber internet,” Kari Saccomanno, Ting manager for the greater Sandpoint area, said in a statement. “There’s been a strong response from customers in Sandpoint, and we’re thrilled to announce today that we’re expanding our service to reach more residents in our broader community.”

Ting’s resident-internet service is offered in three packages: $39 per month for 50 Mbps; $69 per month for 200 Mbps; and $89 per month for gigabit fiber internet with 1,000 Mbps.

Ting also offers customizable internet plans for businesses, starting at $139 per month.

