Somebody needs you: Mom with infant son sees some furniture, pots and pans

The goal of Somebody Needs You is to match donors with the specific requests of needy Spokane residents.

The list of requests is coordinated by the Volunteers of America in cooperation with recognized social service agencies in Spokane. If you have an item to donate, please contact the social service agency directly. Donors who can deliver items are especially appreciated. If someone you know needs help, contact a local social service agency provider.

•A young mother with an infant son needs a dresser, small dining room table and pots and pans as they move into an apartment. Please contact Jennica Sawyers of Volunteers of America at (509) 489-0349.