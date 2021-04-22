Spokane Valley Summer Theatre announces revised 2021 season lineup

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre has announced a modified 2021 season lineup. And, after a year of waiting for live entertainment, the lineup is a sight for sore eyes.

Past performances have traditionally taken place at the Central Valley Performing Arts Center. But due to continuing pandemic restrictions on indoor gatherings, all 2021 season performances will be held outside at West Lawn Plaza, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley.

The newly designed outdoor performance space will allow for live audience seating on three sides of the stage.

“All patrons will have a great view of the show while still accommodating state-mandated social distancing and CDC guidelines in accordance with state phase reopening structures,” Spokane Valley Summer Theatre organizers said in a recent Facebook post.

The season lineup includes the following events:

In a series of showcase-style performances, “SVST Under the Stars!” will feature local actors and musicians including Andrea Olsen, Steve Mortier, Patti Mortier, Michael Muzatko, Melody Chang, Darnelle Preston, Doug Dawson and music director David Brewster, among others, with Yvonne A.K. Johnson directing. Emmy Award winner Susanna Baylon will emcee the event. “SVST Under the Stars” performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. from June 23-26 and 4 p.m. June 27.

Directed by Amanda Guarisco and Collin Pittmann, “SVST Rising Stars!” will feature local Broadway-bound teen and young adult performers with music direction by Andrea Olsen and Drew Olsen. “SVST Rising Stars!” performances will begin at 4 p.m. June 26 and 1 p.m. June 27.

A regional premiere production, “Little House on the Prairie – The Musical” will conclude the revised 2021 season. Directed by Yvonne A.K. Johnson, this musical adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House” series follows the Ingalls family as they journey across the Midwest to settle in DeSmet, South Dakota, in the 1870s. “Little House on the Prairie – The Musical” will run from July 23-25 and July 28-Aug. 1 with performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Through a recent Spokane Arts grant, Spokane Valley Summer Theatre will provide folding and camp-style chairs for audience seating. Organizers ask that visitors sit in distinct household units to allow for social distancing.

For more information, call the box office at (509) 368-7897 and visit the SVST website at svsummertheatre.com.