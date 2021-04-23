Avista Corp. sets goal to reduce natural gas emissions

Spokane-based Avista Corp. this week announced its plan to reduce natural gas emissions as part of its strategy to provide a carbon-neutral energy supply by 2045.

“We are proud to continue our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability,” Dennis Vermillion, president and CEO of Avista, said in a statement Thursday. “We set an ambitious renewable electric energy goal in 2019 — to serve our customers with 100% clean electricity by 2045 and to have a carbon-neutral supply of electricity by 2027.”

Avista’s strategy to achieve lower emissions includes investing in new technology, such as renewable natural gas, hydrogen and other biofuels.

The company’s other strategies involve reducing consumption via conservation and energy efficiency, and improving infrastructure, Vermillion said.

“As with reductions in emissions associated with electricity, we will need innovation and affordable technologies to achieve these goals,” he said.

Avista entered the natural gas business with the purchase of Spokane Natural Gas Co. in 1958. The company serves more than 367,000 natural gas customers in Eastern Washington, North Idaho, and parts of southern and eastern Oregon.