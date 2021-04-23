Contained 20 acre fire near Lewiston another warning for volatile wildfire season

Unusually dry moss allowed for a wildfire that started Wednesday to spread 20 acres in Juliaetta, 30 miles northeast of Lewiston.

The fire is another warning for 2021’s particularly early and dry wildfire season, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release.

More than 15 structures were threatened by the blaze , though evacuations were not necessary, the release said. By Friday, the fire was contained by a control line.

The fire burned in steep, rocky terrain. A helicopter dropped water on the fire, the release said. Idaho Department of Lands Fire Management and four local agencies controlled the fire. The fire did not damage structures or cause any reported injuries, the release said.

The cured moss demonstrated April’s dry conditions, the release said.

Because fire resources are limited so early in the season, citizens can be liable for the cost of fighting an escaped fire, the release said. The department recommended having water near outdoor fires and monitoring them closely.