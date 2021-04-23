Penalty-plagued Chiefs drop second straight to Everett

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

It’s never easy to create offense against the Everett Silvertips. Taking five penalties makes it even more difficult.

That’s where the Spokane Chiefs found themselves Friday night in Western Hockey League play, as they dropped their second straight to Everett, this time a 6-1 loss. Spokane gave up two power-play goals in the loss and was outshot 39-22.

Zach Ashton scored his first two goals of the season in the win for Everett. Austin Roest, Ryan Hofer and Cole Fonstad each had a goal and assist for the Silvertips. Only a Cordel Larson goal with 1:58 left in the game kept Spokane from being shut out for the second straight night.

Spokane goaltender Mason Beaupit was pulled after giving up Everett’s fifth goal in the third period. Sixteen-year-old Manny Panghli came in relief for his first appearance of the season. Panghli gave up one goal on five shots.

“You have to be disciplined against that team,” Chiefs head coach Adam Maglio said. “Too many penalties and (Everett) got a couple on the PP. Again, it’s a fine line of winning against them. They have really good depth throughout the lineup.”

Maglio drove home his point about Everett’s depth by noting the Silvertips’ third and fourth lines had Everett’s four even-strength goals.

Spokane kept pace with Everett in the game’s opening minutes and even had a power play 3:20 into the game, but couldn’t generate any offense with the man advantage. Spokane took a penalty of its own and Fonstad took advantage to give the Silvertips a 1-0 lead they took into the first intermission.

For the second straight night, an abysmal second period for the Chiefs put them way behind the eight ball.

Ashton got his first goal with a shot from the point that got through traffic in front of Beaupit at 10:33. Hofer’s goal came nearly 3 minutes later when he put home a pass on a 2-on-1.

Hunter Campbell got his eighth of the season at 18:12 when he tapped home a rebound off a Gage Goncalves shot.

Everett took a 4-0 lead into the second intermission and didn’t let up in the third.

Roest got his rebound and made it 5-0 5:20 into the final frame. That goal sent Beaupit to the bench and Panghli to the crease.

Everett played a safer style the rest of the game, but Ashton got his second of the game at 16:50.

Everett’s relentless forecheck bothered Spokane’s puck carriers all night, and the Chiefs could hardly muster any chances.

“(Everett is) fast. They get on pucks quick and create turnovers,” Maglio said. “They’re a pretty simple hockey team. They play in those hard areas well and get to the net and get traffic there to make it hard on the goaltenders.”

After being outscored a combined 11-1 the past two games, the Chiefs will wait until Wednesday for their next game, a date with the rival Tri-City Americans. The teams were supposed to meet on Sunday, but the Americans are still on a COVID pause.

The gap between games could help Spokane move on.

“I think time will heal us a little bit,” Maglio said.