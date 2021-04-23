Water Cooler: Resources on YouTube for beginner exercises

The warm and sunny spring weather often serves as a great motivator for getting active and improving physical health after a cozy winter inside. Some people bounce right back into a regular running routine or strength-building regimen, but some of us aren’t quite sure where or how to start.

As a beginner, it can be hard to find what works for you without some trial and error. Maybe you don’t feel ready for a trainer or confident enough to go to the gym, especially with the added stress of remembering a mask or adhering to social distancing guidelines. Sometimes beginners get overeager and accidentally injure themselves with a sharp rise in physical activity. There’s also just so much information and opinions about exercise and physical health out there.

If you feel like you need a little guidance to start exercising, YouTube videos can be a helpful source of information. Videos range from physical therapists and athletes sharing workout tips, to personal testimonials about what worked best for someone. It’s important to be able to differentiate professional advice from personal opinion when doing online research regarding health, and you should check with your physician before starting a new exercise routine. That said, YouTube can offer a great sampling of ways to get active and other tips, all available from home if you have internet access. Here are a few recommendations that could be helpful to start with.

“What Happens To Your Body When You Start Exercising Regularly | The Human Body,” posted by Tech Insider - Learning by the science behind what exercise does to your body can be inspiring. The focus of exercise is often weight loss, but there are so many more benefits of physical activity than just “burning fat.” This video takes a dive into the other effects, such as increased alertness, increased production of mitochondria (the powerhouse of a cell’s energy production), changes in strength and respiratory health, decreases in risk of disease and more.

“Exercises for People Over 60, YOU CAN DO IT! (At Home) by Bob & Brad,” - Therapists Bob Schrupp and Brad Heineck bring more than 50 years of combined physical therapy experience to their informative YouTube videos, and they do it with a great sense of humor. If you worry that it’s too late for you to get healthier and stronger, Bob and Brad offer a lot of great tips and encouragement. They offer tips for modified exercises that help prevent injury and may help reduce pain.

“PLUS SIZE Full body Workout,” posted by Holly Honjo - Holly was motivated to make her own workout videos after noticing how often beginner exercise routines are targeted towards people who are already at a certain level of fitness and do not have to consider their weight as they begin the exercises. Holly makes a point to note that she is not a trained professional, but aims to share what exercises work well for her body and that are accessible for those with obesity. Most of the exercises do not require equipment, jumping or getting up and down off the floor, making them also useful for those in recovery or with disabilities, pain or other health concerns.

“How To Create A Workout Plan For Beginners,” posted by Whats Up Dude - This video offers a great video of all the factors that go into creating a personalized and comprehensive workout plan. It doesn’t focus on one kind of workout, but instead provides information about the various and practical options for getting more physical activity, including playing your favorite sport for cardio and considering chores as a part of active rest days.