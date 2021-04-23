You can drop off unused prescription pills Saturday at NorthTown Mall, no questions asked

Those with unwanted, unused or expired prescriptions will be able to securely dispose of them Saturday at NorthTown Mall as part of a national day dedicated to reducing drug abuse.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, Drug Enforcement Agency and Spokane Police Department will partner to collect and safely dispose of unwanted pills as part of National Drug Take Back Day. Those interested can drop off their pills, no questions asked, in the parking lot of NorthTown Mall, 4750 N. Division St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

National Drug Take Back Day was launched 10 years ago as a way to reduce the availability of prescription drugs for illicit use. Since then, federal and local authorities have collected nearly 7,000 tons of pills at sites across the country, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Washington.

Federal and local officials have warned that drug abuse, particularly of illicit synthetic opioids, has been on the rise in Eastern Washington. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that the 12-month period ending in May was the deadliest for drug overdoses in recorded history, and early evidence suggests the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating abuse.

Take back events are held twice a year. The most recent event was held in October.