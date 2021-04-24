Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano leaves Washington State spring game after one play

PULLMAN – A handful of key Washington State players weren’t available to play in the Crimson and Gray game and the list of non-participants grew as Saturday’s scrimmage wore on.

Jarrett Guarantano, the Tennessee graduate transfer who came to Pullman this spring to get an early jump on WSU’s quarterback competition, saw his spring game end after just one play. On the first snap of the Crimson and Gray game, Guarantano threw an interception to linebacker Justus Rogers, but as the quarterback released the ball, his throwing hand connected with the helmet or shoulder pad of center Brian Greene.

Right after the ball comes out of Guarantano’s hand, you can see his arm pop back quickly as if he hurt his hand/wrist. pic.twitter.com/9Z9Vk5r1vB — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) April 24, 2021

Guarantano, who’s expected to compete for the starting QB job this fall with redshirt junior Cammon Cooper and sophomore Jayden de Laura, didn’t return to the spring game after what appeared to be a hand or wrist injury. The 32-game SEC starter eventually returned to the offensive sideline wearing a pullover and sweatpants, but nothing covering his throwing hand.

De Laura, still serving his suspension for an offseason DUI arrest, didn’t have a chance to play in his first spring game and Cooper took the majority of first-team reps throughout the two-plus hour scrimmage.

Starting left guard Jarrett Kingston also left the scrimmage in the first half and didn’t return, joining a laundry list of starters and backups who sat out of the spring game. That group included star running back Max Borghi, leading receiver Renard Bell and starting left tackle Liam Ryan.

The defense played without projected starting “Edge” rushers Brennan Jackson and Willie Taylor III along with defensive tackle Dallas Hobbs, who’s missed the entirety of spring camp with a foot injury sustained in WSU’s 2020 season finale at Utah. Linebacker Dillon Sherman, who’s been absent from the team’s first 13 spring practices, wasn’t in attendance and starting safety Daniel Isom missed the game with an injury.

Others who didn’t participate included running backs Jouvensly Bazil, Peni Naulu, and Cole Dubots, wide receiver Brandon Gray, offensive linemen Dylan Mayginnes, Devin Kylany, James McNorton and Patrick Utschinski, defensive tackles Fa’alili Fa’amoe, Antonio Pule and Nicholas Sheetz and defensive backs Jackson Lataimua and Matthew Daindridge.