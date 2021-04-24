Report: Gonzaga commit Fanbo Zeng opts for G League

Gonzaga is apparently losing a promising international recruit to the NBA G League’s pro pathway program.

Fanbo Zeng, who committed to Gonzaga in November, is planning on joining the G League Ignite, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The 6-foot-9 Zeng was ranked No. 33 by ESPN in the 2022 class but reportedly reclassified to 2021. He was No. 71 in 247sports composite rankings for the 2021 class.

Zeng, one of China’s best young players, was recruited by former Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, who was hired recently as the head coach at Arizona. Lloyd’s departure played a major role in Zeng’s decision to join the G League, Charania reported.

Zeng, 18, played at Windermere Prep near Orlando, Florida, but returned to his native China during the COVID-19 pandemic. He wasn’t able to return for the 2020-21 season due to travel restrictions.

Zeng averaged 15.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.1 assists for Windermere Prep in the 2019-20 season. He made 47% of his 3-point attempts, fitting the mold of past Gonzaga bigs with the ability to play on the perimeter.

Zeng, who weighed 190 pounds during the 2019-20 season, joins Michael Foster as the first two players to join the Ignite, which debuted last season with several highly ranked prospects who chose the G League over college basketball.

Zeng probably would have joined a crowded frontcourt if he had come to Gonzaga, particularly if Drew Timme returns for his junior season. Chet Holmgren, a 7-1 forward and the nation’s top recruit, signed with Gonzaga earlier this week.

Forwards Anton Watson and Ben Gregg return and GU commit Kaden Perry, a 6-9 senior at Battle Ground (Washington) High, is No. 52 in 247sports composite rankings. Rising 6-7 sophomore wing Julian Strawther is another option at power forward.