The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 49° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Entertainment

Spokane Shakespeare Society announces plans for inaugural season

By Stephanie Hammett stephanieh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5013

On the heels of the bard’s 457th birthday, the Spokane Shakespeare Society is ready to celebrate its inaugural season. The society plans to provide a series of free community performances at the Lilac Bowl and the Pavilion at Riverfront Park in August and September.

“We founded S3 to not only provide a summer theater option for Shakespeare and classical works, but also to build an organization that supports a strong arts community and expands beyond the traditional theater audiences,” Dr. Amanda Cantrell, executive director and co-founder, said in a news release. “We want our productions to be for the community by the community.”

Founded in partnership with Spokane Parks and Recreation, the Spokane Shakespeare Society aims to provide “professional-quality Shakespeare productions while reveling in all the natural beauty Spokane has to offer.”

Organizers will release specific details concerning the inaugural season program in mid-May. For more information, visit spokaneshakespearesociety.org, or contact Cantrell at spokaneshakespearesociety@gmail.com and (509) 379-8377.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.