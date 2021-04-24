Spokane Shakespeare Society announces plans for inaugural season
Sat., April 24, 2021
On the heels of the bard’s 457th birthday, the Spokane Shakespeare Society is ready to celebrate its inaugural season. The society plans to provide a series of free community performances at the Lilac Bowl and the Pavilion at Riverfront Park in August and September.
“We founded S3 to not only provide a summer theater option for Shakespeare and classical works, but also to build an organization that supports a strong arts community and expands beyond the traditional theater audiences,” Dr. Amanda Cantrell, executive director and co-founder, said in a news release. “We want our productions to be for the community by the community.”
Founded in partnership with Spokane Parks and Recreation, the Spokane Shakespeare Society aims to provide “professional-quality Shakespeare productions while reveling in all the natural beauty Spokane has to offer.”
Organizers will release specific details concerning the inaugural season program in mid-May. For more information, visit spokaneshakespearesociety.org, or contact Cantrell at spokaneshakespearesociety@gmail.com and (509) 379-8377.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.