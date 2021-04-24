Spokane Shakespeare Society announces plans for inaugural season

On the heels of the bard’s 457th birthday, the Spokane Shakespeare Society is ready to celebrate its inaugural season. The society plans to provide a series of free community performances at the Lilac Bowl and the Pavilion at Riverfront Park in August and September.

“We founded S3 to not only provide a summer theater option for Shakespeare and classical works, but also to build an organization that supports a strong arts community and expands beyond the traditional theater audiences,” Dr. Amanda Cantrell, executive director and co-founder, said in a news release. “We want our productions to be for the community by the community.”

Founded in partnership with Spokane Parks and Recreation, the Spokane Shakespeare Society aims to provide “professional-quality Shakespeare productions while reveling in all the natural beauty Spokane has to offer.”

Organizers will release specific details concerning the inaugural season program in mid-May. For more information, visit spokaneshakespearesociety.org, or contact Cantrell at spokaneshakespearesociety@gmail.com and (509) 379-8377.