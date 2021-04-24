Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Stadium facts

The Spokane City Council and the Spokane School Board need to consider and balance many priorities before making a momentous decision. Other well-thought out comments have been made, but there are some basic business facts that need to be on the table.

Have the parties located an example of a public school funded – commercial venture stadium and determined what factors made it succeed or fail? Have the parties determined if the promises to have expenses paid by the commercial investors been detailed in writing, for how long and with guarantees? Is there a written contract from a soccer team to come and pay their share of expenses, guaranteed? Is there a written commitment to the schools having priority to schedule events and for free & safe parking?

Or are these and other points just promises, made by people who stand to make substantial profit with a downtown stadium vs the people who voted in a levy for the stadium AND voted to have the school stadium at Albi?

The city and school members must weigh the concept that the student-school-family relationships with regard to school sports will be changed, and that they are risking distorting educational priorities, especially if the stadium fails. They are also continuing to give priority to funding downtown for-profit ventures over supporting similar ventures in other areas of Spokane. What will be the consequences to everyone if this stadium proposal fails?

Landa Vierra

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430