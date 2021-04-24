Stadium facts

The Spokane City Council and the Spokane School Board need to consider and balance many priorities before making a momentous decision. Other well-thought out comments have been made, but there are some basic business facts that need to be on the table.

Have the parties located an example of a public school funded – commercial venture stadium and determined what factors made it succeed or fail? Have the parties determined if the promises to have expenses paid by the commercial investors been detailed in writing, for how long and with guarantees? Is there a written contract from a soccer team to come and pay their share of expenses, guaranteed? Is there a written commitment to the schools having priority to schedule events and for free & safe parking?

Or are these and other points just promises, made by people who stand to make substantial profit with a downtown stadium vs the people who voted in a levy for the stadium AND voted to have the school stadium at Albi?

The city and school members must weigh the concept that the student-school-family relationships with regard to school sports will be changed, and that they are risking distorting educational priorities, especially if the stadium fails. They are also continuing to give priority to funding downtown for-profit ventures over supporting similar ventures in other areas of Spokane. What will be the consequences to everyone if this stadium proposal fails?

Landa Vierra

Spokane