78 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Spokane County on Sunday

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 78 new COVID-19 infections in Spokane County on Sunday.

Those cases bring the total number of infected in Spokane County to 41,539 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The two-week incident rate in Spokane County is 300 per 100,000 residents, which is well above the 200 per 100,000 resident metric the state is using for a county to remain in Phase 3 of the Washington reopening plan.

Hospitalizations are also part of the metric. As of Sunday, 72 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane County, according to the health district.

Counties will next be evaluated May 3 to determine their reopening status.

All Washington and Idaho residents 16 years or older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Saturday the state will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a pause imposed by the Centers for Disease Control after reports of rare blood clotting earlier this month.

The Washington Department of Health reported nearly 5 million doses of vaccine had been administered statewide as of the middle of last week, with nearly 300,000 of those going to Spokane County residents.

In Washington, 5,434 people have died after contracting COVID-19. That includes 602 Spokane County residents.