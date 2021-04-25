The Dirt: Spokane International Airport planning renovation to rental car return area

The Spokane International Airport is planning extensive remodels to its ground transportation center and rental car return area.

Spokane-based DCI Engineers has filed a preliminary application with the city on behalf of the Spokane Airport Board last week to build a 9,000-square-foot vehicle canopy for pedestrian pickup on the east side of the airport’s ground transportation center.

Work also calls for remodeling an existing rental car ticketing area inside of the ground transportation center and converting an existing pedestrian canopy on the east side of the building into a 1,120-square-foot enclosed entryway, according to the application.

Other site improvements include upgrades to lighting, drainage, signage and pavement.

The project is slated to break ground in September and estimated to cost $3.5 million, according to the application.

The rental car facility improvements are funded by a customer facility charge, which is a fee paid by rental car customers.

Spokane-based Wolfe Architectural Group is designing the project.

Large warehouse planned near Amazon

A Spokane businessman and investor has plans for a large warehouse near the Amazon fulfillment center on the West Plains.

West Plains Development LLC, whose principal is Tom Tilford, is building a 315,000-square-foot warehouse at 6125 S. Hayford Road, southwest of Amazon’s fulfillment center at 10010 W. Geiger Blvd, according to an environmental review filed with the Washington state Department of Ecology.

The project also will include 80 loading docks, 500 vehicle parking spaces and 360 truck parking spaces on the 45-acre site.

A traffic study for the project specified the warehouse would operate as “a cross-dock truck terminal and sorting of packages would occur on-site.”

The environmental review did not name a prospective tenant for the warehouse, but indicated about 700 employees would work at the facility.

Construction on the warehouse is slated begin later this year with completion anticipated in 2022, according to the environmental review.

Perry Street building undergoing revamp

A 1920s brick building in the Perry District is undergoing renovations to make way for restaurant and retail space.

Property owner Darren Chu filed a preliminary application with the city to convert a portion of the 3,700-square-foot building at 1020 S. Perry St. into a restaurant.

Work includes replacing an existing window with a garage door, adding new storefront glazing, painting and repairs to exterior walls.

The estimated permit valuation is $26,000, according to the application.

A project architect and contractor were not listed on the project application.

Two new warehouses in Valley industrial area

A developer is building two large warehouses in Spokane Valley’s northeast industrial area.

Property owner LMNG LLC, whose principal is Steven Gray of Spokane, filed an application with the city to build two, 80,070-square-foot warehouses “for future leasing” and 296 parking spaces near the southeast corner of Garland Avenue and Barker Road in Spokane Valley.

Gray purchased the more than 11-acre site for $1.5 million in November, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Senior-living complex work begins

The Inland Group recently broke ground on a senior-living complex near CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley.

The Spokane-based development company is building Affinity at Mirabeau Point, a 180,000-square-foot senior-living community that will include 170 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with garages and parking.

The facility will occupy a portion of an vacant 18-acre site directly north of the Tru by Hilton hotel at 13509 E. Mansfield Ave.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show Centennial Properties owns the site.

Centennial Properties is a subsidiary of Cowles Co., which also publishes The Spokesman-Review.

Affinity at Mirabeau Point will feature a movie theater, indoor saltwater pool and spa, fitness center, game room, dog park and a pub.

The city issued a grading permit for the project last month.

Affinity at Mirabeau Point is slated to open in spring 2022, according to a website for the property.

Inland Group was founded in 1973 and specializes in development of high-density residential and commercial projects.