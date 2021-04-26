Deputies: Two injured in crash after police chase in Spokane Valley

Two people were seriously injured in a crash Sunday after the driver, wanted on a felony warrant, attempted to flee from police in an attempted traffic stop, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy attempted to pull over 27-year-old Jacob A. Woodward around 11:25 p.m. near North Pines Road and East Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley after observing Woodward’s “poor driving pattern” that suggested he might be impaired, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Deputies said Woodward, who had a passenger at the time, slowed initially before continuing south on Pines at a high speed, ignoring traffic lights and signs.

Several other Spokane County and Spokane Valley deputies responded to assist in the ensuing chase. Woodward was traveling west on East Montgomery Drive, east of North Dartmouth Lane, when he lost control of the vehicle, striking rocks and a fence before coming to a stop, deputies said.

Both Woodward and his passenger were taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Drug paraphernalia was found and collected, deputies said.

Woodward was still hospitalized as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said Woodward is facing potential charges for vehicular assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving under the influence. He and his passenger each have an active felony warrant out for their arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional charges are possible, deputies said.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department and AMR personnel assisted at the scene of the crash.