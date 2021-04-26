The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 46° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation

Judge sets hearing on Graham Spanier’s pending jail sentence

UPDATED: Mon., April 26, 2021

In this June 2, 2017 photo, former Penn State President Graham Spanier departs after his sentencing hearing in Harrisburg, Pa. Spanier's lawyers will be in a Pennsylvania courtroom next month as a judge considers whether the former Penn State president should have to report to jail to start serving his sentence related to the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal. (Matt Rourke)
In this June 2, 2017 photo, former Penn State President Graham Spanier departs after his sentencing hearing in Harrisburg, Pa. Spanier's lawyers will be in a Pennsylvania courtroom next month as a judge considers whether the former Penn State president should have to report to jail to start serving his sentence related to the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal. (Matt Rourke)
By Mark Scolforo Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Graham Spanier’s lawyers are expected to be in a Pennsylvania courtroom next month as a judge considers whether the former Penn State president should have to report to jail to start serving his sentence related to the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal.

Dauphin County President Judge John F. Cherry said Monday the May 26 hearing will address a motion, filed on Jan. 5 by the state attorney general’s office, that sought to enforce Spanier’s jail sentence.

A message seeking comment was left for Spanier’s legal team.

Spanier was found guilty by a jury of a single misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children by the way he responded to a complaint that Sandusky had attacked a boy in a Nittany Lions football team shower in 2001.

He was sentenced to a minimum of two months in jail, followed by two months of house arrest. Prosecutors have said they would support letting Spanier out on work release with medical furloughs.

Spanier, 72, has asked to be put on house arrest with electronic monitoring. His lawyers have said Spanier had heart surgery in 2019 and suffers from an advanced stage of prostate cancer.

A federal magistrate judge had vacated Spanier’s conviction, but late last year, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals restored it.

Spanier was forced out as university president shortly after Sandusky’s 2011 arrest on child molestation charges. A year later, Spanier was himself accused of a criminal cover-up, although many of those counts were later thrown out.

Spanier has said the abuse of the boy, who has not been conclusively identified by authorities, was characterized as horseplay. The incident was not reported to authorities after Spanier wrote in an email to aides that “the only downside for us is if the message isn’t ‘heard’ and acted upon, and we then become vulnerable for not having reported it.”

Spanier, who did not testify in his own defense, told Judge John Boccabella at sentencing that he regretted not intervening more forcefully.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Nation

Most read stories