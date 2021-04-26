Sammy Hagar, Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra added to Northern Quest outdoor concerts lineup

Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with guest Tonic and legendary rocker Sammy Hagar and the Circle have been added to Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s 10th annual Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup.

Collective Soul and company are scheduled for Aug. 20. Tickets, which are $39, $49, $69 and $89, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. Sammy Hagar is scheduled for Aug. 22, and tickets are $59, $69, $89 and $109 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, as well.

Tickets can be purchased at northernquest.com. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. All concerts require guests ages 16 and younger to be accompanied by an adult. Here’s the 2021 Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup as previously announced:

Jeff Dunham: July 10, tickets are on sale now at $59, $69, $79 and $99

Ice Cube: July 22, tickets are on sale now at $49, $59, $79 and $99

Smokey Robinson: July 24, tickets are on sale now at $59, $69, $79 and $99

Rodney Carrington: Aug. 6, tickets are on sale now at $49, $59 and $79

Billy Idol: Aug. 12, tickets are on sale now at $49, $59, $79 and $99

Brantley Gilbert: Aug. 13, tickets are on sale now at $59, $79, $89 and $109

Foreigner: Sept. 16, tickets are on sale now at $49, $59, $79 and $99

Darius Rucker: Sept. 24, tickets are on sale now at $59, $79, $99 and $119