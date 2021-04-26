The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  Entertainment

Sammy Hagar, Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra added to Northern Quest outdoor concerts lineup

UPDATED: Mon., April 26, 2021

Sammy Hagar displays a personalized license plate as he and his band the Circle break into the Van Halen song “Poundcake" on June 30, 2017, at Northern Quest Resort & Casino. The band is scheduled to return to Northern Quest on Aug. 22, it was announced on Monday. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review)
By Don Chareunsy donc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5446

Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with guest Tonic and legendary rocker Sammy Hagar and the Circle have been added to Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s 10th annual Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup.

Collective Soul and company are scheduled for Aug. 20. Tickets, which are $39, $49, $69 and $89, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. Sammy Hagar is scheduled for Aug. 22, and tickets are $59, $69, $89 and $109 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, as well.

Tickets can be purchased at northernquest.com. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. All concerts require guests ages 16 and younger to be accompanied by an adult. Here’s the 2021 Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup as previously announced:

Jeff Dunham: July 10, tickets are on sale now at $59, $69, $79 and $99

Ice Cube: July 22, tickets are on sale now at $49, $59, $79 and $99

Smokey Robinson: July 24, tickets are on sale now at $59, $69, $79 and $99

Rodney Carrington: Aug. 6, tickets are on sale now at $49, $59 and $79

Billy Idol: Aug. 12, tickets are on sale now at $49, $59, $79 and $99

Brantley Gilbert: Aug. 13, tickets are on sale now at $59, $79, $89 and $109

Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with Tonic: Aug. 20

Sammy Hagar and the Circle: Aug. 22

Foreigner: Sept. 16, tickets are on sale now at $49, $59, $79 and $99

Darius Rucker: Sept. 24, tickets are on sale now at $59, $79, $99 and $119

