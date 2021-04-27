Avista Corp., city of Post Falls plan new public park

Avista Corp. and the city of Post Falls are developing a new public park along the Spokane River that will serve as a multiuse gathering space for residents.

Construction is slated to begin this month on the park, which will include a small stage for community events, a plaza and a synthetic turf amphitheater with seating for nearly 165 people, according to a company news release.

The park will be on city-owned land commonly known as the Post Falls Landing, east of the existing Falls Park at 305 W. Fourth Ave.

“Avista is excited to partner with the City of Post Falls to provide an enhanced recreational experience for the community,” Meghan Lunney, Spokane River license manager, said in a statement. “Beyond generating power, the river provides many benefits to our region, and we are committed to maintaining and improving recreation opportunities near our facilities.”

The city and Avista also are adding improvements to Falls Park that include playground renovations, new pond bridge decking, a new picnic shelter and improved pathways.

The city’s initial concept for an amphitheater and esplanade began with its 2003 Master Development Agreement.

In 2017, the city began discussions with Avista to expand the plaza near Falls Park to accommodate a crane for maintenance work associated with the utility company’s Post Falls Dam, Dave Fair, the city’s parks and recreation director, said in an email.

“This dual use helps both Avista and the citizens of Post Falls. The city benefits by getting a public space built sooner rather than later and the site is an important connection to Falls Park,” Fair said. “The ability for a city to create gathering space in a downtown area is an important part of economic growth and development.”

Construction of the new park is expected to take five months and have minimal impact on visitors at the adjacent Falls Park.

Avista is also developing a public park with river access next to its Mission Avenue campus in Spokane.

The company filed a building permit application earlier this month to build the more than three-acre park on Upriver Drive that will include benches, signage, picnic tables, bike racks and a concrete amphitheater.