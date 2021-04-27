Idaho offensive coordinator Kris Cinkovich retires after nearly 30 years in coaching

From staff and news services

After nearly 30 years of coaching, Idaho offensive coordinator Kris Cinkovich announced his retirement Tuesday.

Cinkovich spent the past eight seasons in Moscow, Idaho, as the Vandals’ OC and assistant head coach under Paul Petrino. Before his tenure at UI, Cinkovich was a wide receivers coach at Arkansas and UNLV.

He began his playing career at Spokane Falls Community College from 1979-80 before finishing at Carroll College.

Cinkovich’s first coaching jobs were as linebackers coach at Central Washington in 1986, followed by a return to Carroll as the OC from 1987-89.

“I’d just really like to thank Coach Cink for everything he did for this program,” said coach Paul Petrino in a school release. “He’s been here with me the whole time. He worked his tail off, did a great job recruiting, always did everything he could for the players. He was a great mentor, great offensive line coach and did a really good job of coordinating the offense.”