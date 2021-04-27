Police searching for burglar who assaulted man in his 90s

Spokane police are searching for a burglar who stole an elderly couple’s car on Friday night, broke back into the Sunset Boulevard home the next night and assaulted the homeowner.

The attack left the husband, who is in his 90s, bleeding from his head and hands. His wife, in her late 80s, had called police during the break-in, according to police.

The first burglary included the theft of the couple’s Cadillac CTS from their garage on the 3400 block of West Sunset Boulevard.

At 3 a.m. the next morning the wife called police to the home a second time as a burglar was trying to break into their house.

Police arrived too late to catch the suspect and are now asking for community help.

The suspect was able to break into the house after overpowering the woman’s husband and knocking him to the ground, the woman told police. The husband was trying to hold the door closed to prevent the burglar from getting inside the house, she said.

Officers found the husband bleeding from injuries to his head and hand. The husband was evaluated by medical personnel and was not transported to the hospital. Investigators collected fingerprints from the door handle, hood, and roof of the couple’s second vehicle, leading officers to believe the burglar attempted to break into the car.

Police later found the Cadillac that was stolen earlier, according to the department.

The burglar has not been identified by law enforcement and anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.