The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 51° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

Trustee to inform judge Thursday who won auction for Ponderay Newsprint

UPDATED: Tue., April 27, 2021

Todd Behrend, interim mill manager of the Ponderay Newsprint mill in Usk, closes a window at mill during a tour of the closed facility on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. A hearing will be held Thursday to inform the bankruptcy judge who won an auction for the mill.  (Tyler Tjomsland/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Todd Behrend, interim mill manager of the Ponderay Newsprint mill in Usk, closes a window at mill during a tour of the closed facility on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. A hearing will be held Thursday to inform the bankruptcy judge who won an auction for the mill.  (Tyler Tjomsland/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Thomas Clouse tomc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5495

The bankruptcy trustee in charge of the auction of the Ponderay Newsprint mill in Usk asked for a court hearing on Thursday to name the apparent  winner.

Trustee John Munding did not return messages left seeking comment , but he has requested a hearing for 11 a.m. Thursday before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Frederick Corbit. The purpose of the hearing is to inform the judge which bidder won the auction and to set a hearing for the final sale, according to court records.

Up until the auction Friday, negotiations failed to find a new owner for the 927-acre property, which consists of 29 buildings and storage facilities and is adjacent to the Pend Oreille Valley Railroad and Pend Oreille River. What was once among the largest employers in Pend Oreille County was listed for sale in December for $11.5 million.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business