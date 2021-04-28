Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre cancels 2021 summer season

Staff report

Citing the pandemic, Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre on Wednesday canceled its 2021 summer season. The theater said summer productions have been funded by selling tickets, hosting live fundraising events and producing smaller shows during the off-season, but COVID-19 has greatly hindered its ability to raise funds for summer productions.

While the theater remains open, it has had to make budget cuts, reduce staff and primarily rely on volunteers. The 2021 lineup of “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, “The Full Monty” and “All Shook Up” is off, but the theater plans to produce small-venue, intimate shows in the late summer and early fall.

The theater will need sponsors, donors, volunteers, advertisers and audiences for the summer and autumn productions. Season and individual tickets will be honored, the theater said, but there is no mention of refunds. 2020/2021 season ticket holders will be notified in advance of the smaller shows this fall.

“We can’t wait for this intermission to end so we can get back on the stage in 2022,” the theater said in its news release. For more information: (208) 660-2958 and cdasummertheatre.com.