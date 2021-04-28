Eastern Washington University to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday

Eastern Washington University is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic early next week.

The university has partnered with the Spokane Regional Health District and the Washington National Guard for the clinic, which will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday in the Pence Union Building’s Nysether Community Room, 526 Fifth St.

Anyone 16 or older is eligible. The health district will provide the Pfizer vaccine to participants, EWU said in a news release.

Participants must sign up at prepmod.doh.wa.gov/reg/6075129880. Priority registration is available to EWU community members through Wednesday; EWU said registration will open to the rest of Cheney starting Thursday.