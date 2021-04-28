Fire damages home under renovation in Moran Prairie
UPDATED: Wed., April 28, 2021
A fire Wednesday morning burned through much of a Moran Prairie home that was unoccupied due to an ongoing renovation.
The Spokane Fire Department responded to reports of a possible house fire at 3111 E. 44th Ave. just before 10 a.m., a news release from the department said. The witness who reported the fire could see smoke from the roof of the structure.
Crews arrived within minutes and reported a moderate amount of smoke from the single-story home. Crews began to extinguish the fire and contained it to the crawl space and closet in the master bedroom, according to the fire department.
At the same time, crews were sent to the roof to ventilate the house to remove heat. The 28 firefighters who responded were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes of arriving on scene.
Damage was estimated at $100,000, according to the fire department. The home was under renovation and the owners were not living there at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
