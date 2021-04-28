Menu
Wed., April 28, 2021
Baseball
College: NWAC: Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), 1 p.m.
High school: GSL 4A/3A: Central Valley at Ferris, Gonzaga Prep at Cheney, Lewis and Clark at University, Mead at Mt. Spokane, all 4 p.m.
Basketball
College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Wenatchee Valley, 6 p.m.
Golf
College men: WCC Championship in Henderson, Nevada, 7 a.m.
Soccer
High school boys: GSL 2A: Clarkston vs. North Central at Merkel, 3:30 p.m.; Shadle Park at Rogers, Pullman at Othello, both 4.
Softball
College: NWAC: Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), Wenatchee Valley at North Idaho (DH), both 2 p.m.
High school: GSL: Central Valley at Ferris, Gonzaga Prep at Cheney, Lewis and Clark at University, Mead at Mt. Spokane, all 4 p.m.
Tennis
High school boys: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Gonzaga Prep, Lewis and Clark at Ferris, Mead at University, Central Valley at Cheney, Pullman at North Central, Shadle Park at Othello, Rogers at West Valley, all 3:30 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, University at Mead, Cheney at Central Valley, Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, North Central at Pullman, Clarkston at East Valley, Othello at Shadle Park, West Valley at Rogers, all 3:30 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.