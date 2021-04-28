Baseball

College: NWAC: Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), 1 p.m.

High school: GSL 4A/3A: Central Valley at Ferris, Gonzaga Prep at Cheney, Lewis and Clark at University, Mead at Mt. Spokane, all 4 p.m.

Basketball

College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Wenatchee Valley, 6 p.m.

Golf

College men: WCC Championship in Henderson, Nevada, 7 a.m.

Soccer

High school boys: GSL 2A: Clarkston vs. North Central at Merkel, 3:30 p.m.; Shadle Park at Rogers, Pullman at Othello, both 4.

Softball

College: NWAC: Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), Wenatchee Valley at North Idaho (DH), both 2 p.m.

High school: GSL: Central Valley at Ferris, Gonzaga Prep at Cheney, Lewis and Clark at University, Mead at Mt. Spokane, all 4 p.m.

Tennis

High school boys: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Gonzaga Prep, Lewis and Clark at Ferris, Mead at University, Central Valley at Cheney, Pullman at North Central, Shadle Park at Othello, Rogers at West Valley, all 3:30 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, University at Mead, Cheney at Central Valley, Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, North Central at Pullman, Clarkston at East Valley, Othello at Shadle Park, West Valley at Rogers, all 3:30 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.