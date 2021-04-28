Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Pandemic “experts”

I am tired of reading editorials with statistics claiming it’s time to “open up” when the data is going the other way! They get their data from God knows where or pick and choose like a smorgasbord! Like our departed president, they refuse to listen to the real experts and follow their guidance.

This pandemic was predicted (see Smithsonian magazine, November 2018) and it was predicted to come from the Chinese animal markets. A government department was set up to prepare for pandemics and Trump dismantled it, and we are living through the rest of his legacy.

This will not be the last virus — if we come to our senses and make it through this one! The space program was the last truly remarkable program in this country because it was run by the military and the scientists — the politicians only provided the money. That is how the pandemic needed to be run.

Robert R. Cannata

Spokane

 

