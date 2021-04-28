Reader photo: A pelican trio, chased off
UPDATED: Wed., April 28, 2021
Photographer Angela Marie took this photo of three white pelicans getting chased off their napping area by a grumpy goose near Hauser Lake.
“Without the grandiose lift of these huge wings, one wouldn’t realize the white pelican also has black feathers usually tucked away,” Marie wrote. “Unlike the coastal brown pelicans, the whites don’t dive for fish. Instead, they huddle up and simultaneously dip their bills into the water stirring up fish.”
