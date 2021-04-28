Suspects in string of bank robberies arrested through law enforcement partnership

After deputies arrested a suspected getaway driver in a Spokane Valley bank robbery last week, they arrested a second suspect Tuesday who they believe robbed three banks.

Law enforcement from several agencies believe three bank robberies – in Post Falls, Spokane Valley and Spokane – were perpetrated by the same pair, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The series of robberies began last Monday at the Wells Fargo Bank in Post Falls. The next day, deputies responded to Banner Bank in Spokane Valley for a robbery. The third was Friday at First Interstate Bank in Spokane, the release said.

Tuesday at around 11:20 a.m., Spokane Count Sheriff’s Detective Mike Drapeau learned a bank robbery suspect, 33-year-old Jesse R. Jenkins, was spotted walking in the area of Monroe Street and Broadway Avenue. Authorities suspect Jenkins entered the banks and left with a getaway driver, who they suspect to be 39-year-old Shaun S. Murrell, arrested last week.

Investigators flooded the area to search for Jenkins and found him hiding in a bathroom stall at a business, the release said.

Jenkins was transported and booked into Spokane County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree robbery for the bank robberies in Spokane and Spokane Valley, while Post Falls police are preparing to recommend charges in Kootenai County for the robbery there, the release said.

The FBI, Post Falls Police Department, Spokane Police Department, Spokane Valley Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office worked together to identify and arrest the suspects, the release said.