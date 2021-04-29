Prep roundup: Brandon Faire grand slam helps University down Lewis and Clark in GSL baseball

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Baseball

University 23, Lewis and Clark 0: Tyler Boden tossed a five-inning one-hitter, Brandon Faire hit a grand slam and the Titans (3-4) beat the Tigers (3-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Faire went 4 for 5 with eight RBIs on the day while Boden struck out seven and allowed two walks in the shutout. Ricco Longo went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a triple and two RBIs.

Gonzaga Prep 8, Cheney 1: Michael Cunneely allowed two hits and no walks with three strikeouts over six innings and the visiting Bullpups (6-1) defeated the Blackhawks (0-7) in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game on Thursday. Marcus Lopez doubled, scored and drove in two for Gonzaga Prep. Isaac Nesbitt struck out six over six innings for Cheney.

Central Valley 11, Ferris 1: Andrew Monson allowed one run on three hits and struck out nine over six innings and the visiting Bears (5-2) defeated the Saxons (1-6) in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game on Thursday. Parker Smith went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for Central Valley. Castle Keaton went 3 for 3 and scored for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 6, Mead 5: Jackson Ekstrom had two hits, two runs and an RBI and the visiting Panthers (6-1) edged the Wildcats (4-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Mead starter Dayton Wells struck six over six innings and Elijah Hainline retired the side in order in the seventh for the save. Jimmy Lucas had an RBI triple in the first for Mt. Spokane.

Moscow 7, St. Maries 1: Isaac Stazkow gave up one unearned run on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts in a complete game and the Bears (8-7) beat the Lumberjacks (3-13) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Chad Redinger scored twice an drove in a run for Moscow.

Fastpitch softball

Gonzaga Prep 7, Cheney 2: Bailey Benson had three hits including a solo home run and the visiting Bullpups (2-5) beat the Blackhawks (4-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday.

Central Valley 15, Ferris 5: Gianna McCoy went 3 for 5, scored three times and added three RBIs and the visiting Indians (6-1) beat the Saxons (3-4) in six innings in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Emily Schulhauser went 2 for 3 and scored an additional three runs for Central Valley. Katelyn Strauss struck out nine and Courtney Miller hit a solo home run for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 17, Mead 2: Morgan Flesland had three hits, Brynna Singer added a double and triple and the Wildcats (7-0) beat the visiting Panthers (3-4) on Thursday.

University 24, Lewis and Clark 0: Natalie Singer went 2 for 4 with four runs and five RBIs and the Titans (3-4) topped the Tigers (0-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Jenna Williamson added five hits, four runs and an RBIs and Kaylee Gurrell struck out seven in three innings for U-Hi.

Spring boys soccer

North Central 8, Clarkston 0: Ben Hippauf scored three goals and assisted another three and the Indians (4-2) beat the visiting Bantams (1-5) in a GSL 2A match on Thursday. Nathan Burkhart added two goals for North Central.

Othello 1, Pullman 0: Anthony Onitveros netted a first-half goal on a penalty kick and the Huskies (5-0) defeated the visiting Greyhounds (4-1) in a GSL 2A game on Thursday. Erik Sandoval had six saves for Othello.

Shadle Park at Rogers: Score not reported.

East Valley at West Valley (PPD)

Riverside 4, Lakeside 2: Kameron Toner scored twice and the Rams (5-1) downed the visiting Eagles (4-1) in a Northeast A League game on Thursday. Coldin Ackerman had a goal and an assist for Riverside, including the go-ahead goal midway through the second half. Jake Duer had a goal and assist for Lakeside.

Boys tennis

Lewis and Clark 6, Ferris 1: At Ferris. No.1 singles-Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) def. Allan Zeng (LC) 7-6, 5-7, 6-2. No. 2 doubles-Noah Hoener/Breaden Seray (LC) def. Vishal Malireddi/Alec Roland (Fer) 6-3, 6-2.

Mt. Spokane 5, Gonzaga Prep 2: At GP. No. 1 singles-Harvey Johnson (MtS) def. Matthew Kuester (GP) 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 doubles-Joey Davidson/Ryan Bro (GP) def. Jack Wendle/Kaden Ferguson(MtS) 6-4, 6-2.

Othello 4, Shadle Park 3: At Othello. No. 1 singles-Aaron Villareal (Oth) def. Cameron Picicci (SP) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Jacob Risenmay and Kyler Freeman (Oth) def. Carson Newell and Cole Hooper (SP) 6-3, 6-1.

Pullman 7, North Central 0: At NC. No. 1 singles-Jay Sahaym (Pul) def. Andrew Liezen (NC) 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 doubles-Om Sahaym and Vijay Lin (Pul) def. Majeed Askar and Caleb Kassner (NC) 6-0, 6-1.

West Valley 6, Rogers 1: At WV. No. 1 singles-Jones (WV) def. Gurung (Rog) 6-1, 6-3. No. 1 doubles-Littleworth and Howatt (WV) def. Ha and Bui (Rog) 6-3, 6-4.

University 4, Mead 3: At U-Hi. No. 1 singles-Austin Alteneder (Uni) def. Oliver Hammond (Mea) 6-4, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Christian Morales/Andrew Frye (Uni) def. Joe Rose/Nolin Kinon (Mea) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Central Valley at Cheney: Scores not reported.

East Valley at Clarkston: Scores not reported.

Girls tennis

Clarkston 5, East Valley 2: At EV. No.1 singles-Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Kerington Tenwick (Cla) 6-1, 6-1. No.1 doubles-Jazzy McGee and Grace Stoner (EV) def. Claire Teasley and Matti Betts (Cla) 6-4, 6-4.

Ferris 5, Lewis and Clark 2: At LC. No.1 singles-Mertie Robbins (LC) def. Giordan Gillon (Fer) 6-1, 6-0. No.1 doubles-Addison Somes and Lauren Stone (LC) def. Jade Bratrud and Paige Collins (Fer) 6-0, 6-1.

Pullman 7, North Central 0: At Pullman. No. 1 singles-Gwyn Heim (Pul) def. McKenzie Letsch (NC) 6-0, 6-2. No. 2 doubles-Chelsie George/Subrashee Venkatasubramanian (Pul) def. Richae Ruiz/Amy Howlett (NC) 6-0, 6-0.

Othello 4, Shadle Park 3: At SP. No. 1 singles-Mckenzie Fultz (SP) def. Alihna Grandos (Oth) 6-3, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Julissa Cantu and Miciah Tovar (Oth) def. Halle Hobert and Isabel Vasquez (SP) 6-1, 6-2.

Gonzaga Prep 4, Mt. Spokane 3: At MtS. No. 1 singles-Joy Clark (MtS) def. Juliet McFarland (GP) 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 doubles-Marie Loroz/Claire Gularte (GP) def. Carly Walton/Kayden Younker (MtS) 1-6, 7-6, 6-4.

University 4, Mead 3: At Mead. No. 1 singles-Sophie Klehler (Mea) def. Gretchen Drews (Uni) 7-6, 2-6, 6-2. No. 2 doubles-Allison Osborn/Emily Acosta (Uni) def. Abby Sonnichsen/Grace Sonnichsen (Mea) 7-6, 6-4.

Central Valley 7, Cheney 0: At CV. No.1 singles-Krogh (CV) def. Winters (Che) 7-5, 6-1. No.1 doubles-Riddle Winter (CV) def. Potter Williams (Che) 6-1, 6-2.

West Valley 7, Rogers 0: At Rogers. No.1 doubles-Macey Mcphee and Kira Smith (WV) def. unknown (Rog) 6-2, 6-2.