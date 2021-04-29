Deputies investigating killing of man found stabbed in Spokane Valley motor home

Deputies found Anthony Plumb, 58, dead from a stab wound in a motor home in Spokane Valley last Friday, according to court documents.

When Plumb’s brother hadn’t heard from him in three days, he showed up at his motor home where Plumb was house sitting at 923 North Felts Road in Spokane Valley, according to court documents. Plumb’s brother saw blood in the motor home and called 911.

Responding to the call, deputies found Plumb dead, lying in his bed and covered in blood. Deputies found blood in the bathroom and on the walls in the motor home, too. Plumb had what looked like two gashes on his throat, court documents said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner determined Plumb died by homicide from a stab wound to the neck.

Deputies learned a potential motive for Plumb’s killing could be the roughly $14,000 he kept in a safe in the motor home, according to court documents.