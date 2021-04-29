Stevens County firefighters save nine dogs in burning house Thursday

Stevens County firefighters rescued nine dogs trapped inside a burning house Thursday while the homeowners were gone.

Early Thursday morning, a passerby noticed smoke and flames coming from a house off Redman Road southwest of Clayton, according to a Facebook post from Stevens County Fire District 1.

Fire then extended into the attic and the roof of the home started to sag, according to a Facebook post from the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) in Stevens County.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire, though the home is a total loss, the District 1 post said.

Still, they saved nine dogs, including one small dog appearing to be a pug mix who they found hiding under a bed after the secondary search crew was well into the operation, the Stevens County IAFF posted.

Miller Vet Services responded to the scene to assist, District 1 said.

“We will do our jobs and search for you and your loved ones,” IAFF posted. “If there is survivable space like this pup found, we will come for you.”