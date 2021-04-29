Sue Lani Madsen: Policing in a no-win world

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

On April 21 in Columbus, Ohio, police Officer Nicholas Reardon stepped out of his car and asked “What’s going on here?” A fight spilled across the lawn in front of him, one teenage girl shoving another to the ground at his feet, then pushing another unarmed teenage girl up against a car in the driveway while raising a knife. He faced the most awful decision of any officer’s career. Less than nine seconds after arriving, he had to choose how to exercise his duty to protect and defend. He protected the girl cowering against the car, held there by Ma’Khia Bryant wielding a knife in attack position and announcing “I’m gonna stab the f____ out of you, b_____.”

Both girls were Black. Officer Reardon is white. Hesitate to act, and he’s a racist for being slow to protect a Black girl. Use lethal force to stop lethal force and LeBron James tweets out his picture labeled “You’re next. #Accountability.”

Police officers are trained in de-escalation. But you know who else has a responsibility to de-escalate? Every single one of us, including LeBron James, Valerie Jarrett and all those who immediately jumped on social media to provocatively accuse a police officer of racism.

Race was an issue for those who saw an opportunity to score “woke” points at a white man’s expense. But as tragically as it ended, there’s no question Bryant’s life mattered. The only winner in this situation is the girl who is not in the hospital recovering from stab wounds. Who is alive. Her life matters, too.

Why does anyone continue to do this thankless job?

Many don’t. As a result, local law enforcement agencies are understaffed, as reported earlier this week (“Applicants scarce for open law enforcement positions,” April 24).

Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, served as a commissioned law enforcement officer in Colorado before returning home to Washington to raise her family. “We need to start building up the profession,” said Maycumber. “To protect the weak and vulnerable is still an honorable calling. When a job becomes less desirable, you get less desirable candidates.”

Like any profession, there will always be bad apples. Law enforcement is no different than teaching or health care or social work in the need to hold individuals accountable for actions incompatible with their training and their mission. All of the helping professions put people at risk of cynicism clouding their judgment.

Retired Spokane County sheriff’s Deputy Tom Henderson worked a variety of assignments in his career, from road deputy to dive team to collision reconstruction. He recalled how his assignment to the sex crimes unit pushed him toward the edge of cynicism. He hated the pedophiles for victimizing the children and parents for failing to protect or even trafficking them. He focused on interviewing the children, the innocents who needed his protection, until he could be reassigned. What kept him in the profession was the opportunity to help, to talk to both the good guys and the bad guys, with occasional bursts of intensity in crisis situations.

Pat Hogan is a retired pastor currently serving as a chaplain for the Spokane Police Department, similar to his previous position with the Tacoma Police Department. He has stood beside officers at horrific scenes, the kind that haunt dreams, helping officers as they helped others. “Good people serve because they know there are bad people out there. They are out on the streets every day, they get to protect the good people and help the bad people turn their lives around.” But recently he’s observed too many who see the uniform and turn away. “It’s so very sad, these men and women would put their lives on the line for us.”

Second-guessers of Officer Reardon’s actions were quick to insist he should have used a Taser, but clearly they have no idea how Tasers work. Comments like “why didn’t he just shoot the knife out of her hand?” are disconnected from reality. This is not “Blazing Saddles” and police officers are not the Waco Kid, bloodlessly shooting guns out of the hands of a half dozen desperadoes on the count of three.

Why would anyone choose this thankless job?

Cole Bartell, a survivor of the foster care system, recently completed his criminal justice degree at Big Bend Community College. He is seeking his first law enforcement position. When asked why, Bartell replied, “So I can help people who really need help, stop criminals from harming those who are innocent. I’ve always wanted to help people, whether it’s the criminal or the innocent.”

I asked Rep. Maycumber for her best advice to Bartell. “Always see the light in people, always see the good even when it’s hard. It is an honorable profession, you are needed and appreciated. Stay safe. We need you.”

Contact Sue Lani Madsen at rulingpen@gmail.com.