Opinion >  Letters

True patriotism

Mr. Johnson, the Vietnam veteran from Clark Fork, Idaho, recently wrote one of the BEST letters I’ve read in a while! (“The right thing to do,” April 18) I wish I could thank him personally.

Even though he has been fully vaccinated, he still wears a mask in public “because it is the right thing to do” until everyone has had a chance to be fully vaccinated .

He seldom wears his “Vietnam Vet” hat, and never carries his gun openly, “because it is the right thing to do.” He doesn’t want our thanks, or to frighten a child.

He is patriotic in the truest sense of the word, thoughtful and genuinely caring for his fellow human beings!

THANK YOU, Mr. Johnson!

Dian Allison

Spokane

 

