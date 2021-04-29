Wishing Star literally kidding around with ‘Send a Friend a Goat’ week

From staff reports

The kids are back.

The Wishing Star Foundation is bringing back baby goats during the “Send a Friend a Goat” week fundraiser May 3-7. The foundation grants wishes for children with terminal or life-threatening conditions and also aims to support their families.

With a donation of $60 to the foundation, people can surprise friends, family or coworkers with a live baby goat visit. Volunteers will deliver the kids in and around Spokane County.

The recipient will be asked to make a donation of any amount to have the goat taken away and leave them in peace.

Anyone can signup to have a goat delivered, or they can buy “goat insurance” for $100 to prevent a surprise visit by registering online at wishingstar.org/goats.

Deliveries will comply with COVID-19 guidelines, and the volunteer “goat wranglers” will wear masks. They will have sanitizer and wipes along with the goats, according to a news release.

The Wishing Star also will be sending goats virtually. These virtual talking goats will deliver a message to the recipient’s cellphone number or email. Each message is $25 for one virtual goat delivery or $60 for three virtual goats.

These virtual goats will be available through Mother’s Day weekend.

For more information, contact Cindy Guthrie at (509) 362-4523 or cindyg@wishingstar.org or visit wishingstar.org.