News >  Crime/Public Safety

1 person seriously injured in drive-by shooting near NorthTown Mall

UPDATED: Fri., April 30, 2021

The parking lot at NorthTown Mall is almost empty during mid-day on March 24, 2020 when many retail businesses were closed due to Gov. Jay Inslee's order to help contain the COVID-19 virus. Macy's announced this week that it is permanently closing the store. (DAN PELLE)
The parking lot at NorthTown Mall is almost empty during mid-day on March 24, 2020 when many retail businesses were closed due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s order to help contain the COVID-19 virus. Macy's announced this week that it is permanently closing the store. (DAN PELLE)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

Police are still looking for the people involved in a drive-by shooting near NorthTown Mall Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital . 

Just after 8 p.m. Spokane police officers were dispatched to a drive-by shooting reportedly involving two vehicles, according to a news release from the department. 

One person injured in the shooting was admitted to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. 

Detectives still were processing the scene and interviewing people involved but no arrests had been made as of early Friday morning, according to police. 

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was random but still are investigating the motive and circumstances of the shooting. 

