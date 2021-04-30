1 person seriously injured in drive-by shooting near NorthTown Mall

Police are still looking for the people involved in a drive-by shooting near NorthTown Mall Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital .

Just after 8 p.m. Spokane police officers were dispatched to a drive-by shooting reportedly involving two vehicles, according to a news release from the department.

One person injured in the shooting was admitted to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Detectives still were processing the scene and interviewing people involved but no arrests had been made as of early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was random but still are investigating the motive and circumstances of the shooting.