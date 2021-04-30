Area roundup: WSU baseball falls 13-0 to No. 8 Oregon

Staff and wire reports

Left-hander Robert Ahlstrom pitched seven scoreless innings and Kenyon Yovan and Aaron Zavala hit home runs as eighth-ranked Oregon defeated Washington State 13-0 Friday night in the opener of a three-game, Pacific-12 Conference series at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

Ahlstrom (4-3) allowed six hits, walked one and struck out six for the Ducks (27-9 overall, 11-5 Pac-12).

The Cougars (19-17, 7-12) didn’t get a hit until Kyle Manzardo’s one-out single in the fourth inning, by which time they trailed 7-0. Manzardo and Collin Montez each had two hits for the Cougars, who finished with 10.

WSU right-hander Brandon White (5-3) gave up seven runs (four earned) on six hits in three innings. White walked three and struck out one.

Men’s golf

WCC Championships: Despite Zach Stocker’s 4-under 68, Gonzaga dropped from sixth into ninth place after the second of three rounds in the West Coast Conference Championship at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.

Stocker moved into a tie for 16th in the individual competition at 2-under 142. Pepperdine’s Clay Feagler has a one-stroke lead at 11 under.

Pepperdine is first in the team standings at 35-under 541, with Gonzaga last at 9-over 585.

Women’s soccer

Washington 0, Saint Louis 0 (UW wins 4-3 on PKs): Goalkeeper Olivia Sekany made three saves for the shutout and scored the clinching goal in the penalty-kick shootout as the Huskies (11-3-3) advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament by upsetting the 15th-seeded Billikens (15-2-0) in Matthews, North Carolina.The Huskies outscored Saint Louis 4-3 in penalty kicks, with Sekany making the last shot. She extended her scoreless streak in goal to 579 minutes.

Washington will face second-seeded North Carolina in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday.