Gonzaga lands Iowa State transfer guard Rasir Bolton

Rasir Bolton, who led Iowa State in scoring and several other statistical categories last season, is transferring to Gonzaga.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard announced Friday on Twitter he’s “110% committed” to the Zags, who are bringing in their fifth grad transfer guard in the last four years.

Bolton averaged a team-leading 33 minutes, 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists for the Cyclones, who finished 2-22 last season. The junior from Petersburg, Virginia, also led Iowa State with 27 steals.

Bolton anticipates completing his degree to become a grad transfer. Under the new one-time transfer rules, Bolton will need a waiver to be eligible immediately because this is his second transfer. He began his career at Penn State before playing the last two seasons at Iowa State.

If Bolton becomes eligible next season, he would provide another experienced ballhandler, scorer and playmaker. He’s averaged 13.7 points on 41.3% percent shooting, including 34.2% on 3-pointers, in 83 career games. He can create off dribble penetration and he’s a career 85.6% free-throw shooter.

Rising senior Andrew Nembhard is expected to be primary point guard, but the Zags have played two point guards together frequently through the years. Bolton has experience playing point and off guard at Iowa State.

