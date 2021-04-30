Gonzaga women sign transfer post from Syracuse

Maud Huijbens, a 6-foot-5 forward from Syracuse, has signed with Gonzaga, the team announced Friday.

Huijbens, a native of the Netherlands, will be eligible to play for the 2021-22 season due to the new uniform one-time transfer rule that went into effect this year.

“We are really excited to add Maud to our team,” GU coach Lisa Fortier said. “She is extremely versatile as a post player, and can score around the basket and from the perimeter.”

Huijbens, who will arrive at Gonzaga as a freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, battled injury in her first season at Syracuse and saw action in a single game against Miami on Jan. 17.

Prior to arriving at Syracuse, Huijbens was the No. 12-ranked post player in the class of 2020.

A long-time member of the Netherlands National Team, she averaged 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists at the U18 Women’s European Championship in Skopje (Division B).

She also participated in Basketball Without Borders, organized by FIBA and the NBA.

“I’m so excited to be a bulldog next year,” Huijens said. “I can’t wait to start this new chapter and I believe Gonzaga has the best environment to become the best player I can be.”