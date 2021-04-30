Partisan redistricting?

As we are all aware, redistricting will be taking place very soon - which will have a huge impact on Spokane voters in future elections. The need for fairness is critical.

What is happening at this stage is NOT fair! (“County redistricting committee deadlocks on picking leader,” April 16). The four voting members of the commission for redistricting include two Democrats and two Republicans. However, because there was a deadlock as to whom they would choose to be the nonpartisan chair, it has been referred to the three county commissioners - all of whom are REPUBLICAN. Therefore, there will be five Republicans and only two Democrats having a voice in this decision….

In order to have true fairness, it would make sense to have someone truly nonpartisan volunteer - someone universally recognized as acceptable to all - such as a retired judge.

Shirley Grossman

Spokane