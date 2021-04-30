PFD sweetens deal for downtown stadium as Spokane School Board decision looms

The drive to build a new downtown stadium that would serve high school sports as well as professional soccer and other events got a boost Friday as the Spokane Public Facilities District agreed to concessions requested by Spokane Public Schools.

Answering calls from the school district for more equitable revenue-sharing, the PFD agreed Friday to allow Spokane Public Schools to retain 100% ownership of the stadium and receive a share of the sale of each ticket sold for non-school events.

Presumably that would include and revenue from a team from the United Soccer League, which has expressed interest in playing at a downtown stadium.

Spokane Public Schools plans to start tearing down Joe Albi Stadium in northwest Spokane later this year and to allow it to begin construction on a new stadium on the site. The Public Facilities District has asked the school district to spend the $31 million in already-approved bond money to build the stadium downtown instead of at the current site.

The proposal approved by the PFD board on Friday also promised to address concerns about parking for the Spokane Civic Theatre and reiterated a previous pledge that parking would be free for school events.

The PFD’s decision is not final. The school board is expected to make a final decision Wednesday night.

The proposal for a new downtown stadium was brought forward in early March by the Downtown Spokane Partnership in March.

Where to build a new stadium to replace Albi has been hotly debated since 2018 , when in an advisory vote more than 64% of Spokane voters preferred the Albi Site.

Since the new proposal surfaced, the school district has held two public forums and a ThoughtExchange, both showing public support for the downtown site.

Backers cite the downtown site’s central location, economic impact from the soccer team, a revitalized downtown and potential operational savings to the school district by involving the PFD.

Opponents have said that the school board should respect the outcome of the advisory vote. They also have concerns over parking and possible impacts on the Civic Theater.

This story will be updated.