Prep roundup: Bailey Benson hits walk-off homer, Gonzaga Prep edges Cheney in GSL fastpitch

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Fastpitch softball

Gonzaga Prep 1, Cheney 0: Bailey Benson hit a walk-off home run and pitched a complete-game shutout and the Bullpups (3-5) edged the visiting Blackhawks (4-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Benson struck out seven in the win, while Cheney pitcher Bella King had five Ks in a three-hitter.

Central Valley 6, Ferris 0: Grace Melcher struck out eight over seven shutout innings and the Bears (7-1) beat the Saxons (3-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday.

University 18, Lewis and Clark 4: Bethany Ray went 3 for 4 with a homer and five RBIs and the visiting Titans (4-4) beat the Tigers (0-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Ryan Griep and Macie Connor both knocked in four for U-Hi. Avery Tyler went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for LC.

Mt. Spokane 14, Mead 0: Williow Almquist went 3 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs, Jessica Waters homered and drove in three and visiting Wildcats (8-0) beat the Panthers (3-5) on Friday. Morgan Flesland won her eighth straight on a two-hitter.

Baseball

Central Valley 19, Ferris 3: Hayden Hockett went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, Josh Lawson homered and the Bears (6-2) beat the visiting Saxons (1-7) in five innings in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game on Friday. Luke Abshire and Andrew Monson both had two hits and three runs for CV.

Gonzaga Prep 13, Cheney 3: Brock Molenda homered twice and drove in six runs and the Bullpups (7-1) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (0-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Garrett Gores went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs for G-Prep.

University 8, Lewis and Clark 0: Ricco Longo struck out five over four innings of one-hit ball and the Titans (4-4) beat the Tigers (3-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Trenton Hiatt struck out four in three innings of shutout relief and Jalen King had three RBIs for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 8, Mead 4: Jeter Schuerman went 2 for 3, scored twice and drove in two and the visiting Wildcats (5-3) defeated the Panthers (6-2) in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game on Friday. Jordan Hockett went 4 for 5 with two RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Dayton Wells hit a solo home run for Mead.

Spring boys soccer

Medical Lake 3, Newport 1: Grant Spangler had a goal and an assist and the Cardinals (3-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-6) in a Northeast A League match on Friday.

Track and field

Mt. Spokane boys 91, Ferris 53: At. MtS. Tyson Degenhart won the javelin (170-00), Ben Sonneland won the 800 (2:03.82) and the Wildcats downed the Saxons. Ferris’ Cole Omlin won the high jump (6-05.00) and the long jump (21-00.50).

Mt. Spokane 103.5 girls, Ferris 46.5: At MtS. Hana Hill won the pole vault (11-06.00) and the 100 hurdles (17.45), Kahea Figueira won the 800 (2:24.04) and the Wildcats topped the Saxons. Ferris’ Bailey Warnica won the 300 hurdles (51.21) and the triple jump (31-08.50).

West Valley boys 81, North Central 64: At WV. Leif Swanson won the 1,600 (4:27.83) and the 3,200 (9:43.17) to lead the Eagles over the Indians.

West Valley girls 88, North Central 55: At WV. Madison Moloney won the 100 (13.99) and the 200 (28.48) and the Eagles topped the Indians. NC’s Madison Lee won the 800 (2:29.43) and the 1,600 (5:23.00).

Shadle Park boys 99, Rogers 26: At SP.

Shadle Park girls 84, Rogers 60: At SP.