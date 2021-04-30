The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 69° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

Schweitzer Labs seeking workers

UPDATED: Fri., April 30, 2021

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories announced Friday it will raise its starting hourly wage for U.S. employees to $16 per hour starting Saturday.

The company also announced it is seeking to hire 50 workers for its manufacturing teams working in Pullman and Lewiston.

The wage hike, which also includes benefits and an employee stock ownership plan, follows a starting wage hike to $15.50 in April 2020.

The 50 job openings are for entry-level production employees who will assemble the electronic devices in both Pullman and Lewiston.

U.S. wages grow to start the year

WASHINGTON – Wages and benefits grew quickly for U.S. workers in the first three months of the year, a sign that businesses are starting to offer higher pay.

U.S. workers’ total compensation rose 0.9% in the January-March quarter, the largest gain in more than 13 years, the Labor Department said Friday.

That’s up from 0.7% in the final three months of last year. Still, the increase is just barely above 0.8% gains in two quarters in 2018.

The solid rise comes after weaker increases during the pandemic, when the unemployment rate initially shot to nearly 15% before declining steadily to 6% in March.

As a result, workers’ pay and benefits rose just 2.6% in the year ending in March. down from 2.8% a year earlier.

The data comes from the Labor Department’s Employment Cost Index, which measures pay changes for workers that keep their jobs. Unlike some other measures of Americans’ paychecks, it isn’t directly affected by mass layoffs such as the pandemic job losses that occurred last spring.

From staff and wire reports

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business