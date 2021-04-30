From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew T. J. McClellan and Kathryn T. L. Laprath, both of Hayden.

Thomas L. Paul, of Hanseville, Washington, and Catherine M. Shuman, of Spokane Valley.

Joseph J. Antoine-Rodriguez and Robyn V. Thomas, both of Cheney.

Brandon C. Hottell, of Spokane and Emily N. Bowman, of Liberty Lake.

Dennis K. Ungren and Penny N. Gilbert, both of Spokane.

Travis J. Rousey and Breana L. Burnett, both of Spokane Valley.

Casey T. Brooks and Rose M. Fields, both of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Horizon Credit Union v. Kelly A. Ashbrook, et al., money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Shari L. Austin, money claimed owed.

Regency Park Apartments LLC v. Michael McCarthy, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Dayle M. Bartlett, money claimed owed.

Tish Gross v. Spokane Teachers Credit Union, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Miller, Heather D. and Donald J.

Guilliam, Joshua W. and Tara S.

Smalley, Jerrie R. and Robert J.

Worley, Jennifer L. and Bryce J.

King, Brent A. and Joli S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Trevor J. Stephan, 26; 36 months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident-fatality.

Judge Michael P. Price

Timothy C. Buchanan, 42; $7,851 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Jerrod M. Miley, 34; $4,126.38 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property and three counts of second-degree burglary.

William J. Plourde, 34; $15 fine, 32 days in jail, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Benjamin T. Keifer, 42; restitution to be determined, 24 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree child molestation.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

William J. Plourde, 34; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Gabrielle Y. Chavez, 20; 40 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Tyler M. Jacoby, 22; $750 fine, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Jacob D. Pettito, 27; 45 days in jail, making or having burglar tools and failure to stop and give information.

Kendal T. Reasor, 35; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Makaela M. Saunders, 25; six days in jail, theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Zacarias Gonzalez, 42; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Danielee K. Zurcher, 20; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, second-degree driving with suspended license.

Christopher L. Townsend, 35; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Joseph L. Blackburn, 22; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

David P. Dupre, 44; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.