DaBaby booted from Lollapalooza after homophobic comments
UPDATED: Sun., Aug. 1, 2021
CHICAGO — Rapper DaBaby was cut Sunday from Lollapalooza’s closing lineup following crude and homophobic remarks he made last week at a Miami-area music festival.
