Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to hold town hall in Spokane on Monday

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers will hold an in-person town hall Monday night at the Spokane Convention Center.

Entry is free, and will be first-come, first served. No tickets will be required. The town hall begins at 5 p.m. and is scheduled to run an hour. The Centennial Ballroom in the convention center, at 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., is set up to hold about 250 guests, a spokesman for the congresswoman’s office said Friday.

The event will follow the mask and health guidelines laid out by the convention center and the Spokane Public Facilities District. Following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Jay Inslee, visitors who are not vaccinated should wear masks. Those who have been vaccinated may choose not to.

McMorris Rodgers has routinely held annual August recess town halls in the district. In past appearances, the congresswoman has been questioned about health care, the leadership of her party and more.

The congresswoman has also scheduled town halls Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Northern Inn in Republic, and at 3 p.m. at the Stevens County Ambulance Training Center in Colville, according to her office.