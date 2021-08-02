Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Deniers bring shame

As a freshly minted college graduate, I was thrilled to land a job with the late U.S. Senator Frank Church at his Washington, D.C., office. One of my duties was to give tours of the U.S. Capitol to constituents from Idaho. That was, of course, more than a few years ago; but I don’t believe tourists have changed all that much over time.

Those ridiculous, shameless, lying members of Congress who refer to the January 6 insurrection as a “typical tourist” day are as bad, maybe worse, than the violent members of the mob that stormed the citadel of our democratic republic.

Betty Richardson

Boise

 

