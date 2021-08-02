Fire north of Airway Heights prompts short evacuation

Residents who were evacuated from their homes on Gordon, Dover and Bowie roads were allowed to return as of 4:45 p.m. Monday, after fire crews responded to a brush fire near Airway Heights.

Orlando Sandoval, deputy chief at Spokane County Fire District 10, said the fire burned 3 to 5 acres as of 4:20 p.m. Monday. He said the evacuations were “mostly precautionary” in case the wind conditions changed, but crews had made progress.

No other areas were ordered to leave Monday afternoon. Officials had Gordon Road closed as of Monday afternoon.

The district is working with the Washington state Department of Natural Resources to battle the fire, which started at around 2 p.m. Monday. Sandoval said the crews are using engines and two air resources to contain the brush fire.