Former Gonzaga standout Zach Collins agrees to three-year contract with San Antonio

Former Gonzaga standout Zach Collins, on the mend from his third ankle surgery in 10 months, has a new NBA home and a healthy new contract.

Collins has agreed to a three-year, $22-million contract to join the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Collins spent the first four years of his pro career with the Portland Trail Blazers, who dealt the 15th and 20th picks to move up to take Collins at No. 10 in the 2017 draft.

The 23-year-old got off to a solid start as a key reserve in his first two seasons, but he’s been limited to 11 games over the last two seasons. He played in 11 games, all starts, in 2019-20 after suffering a dislocated shoulder early and an ankle injury in the NBA bubble that required surgery.

Collins was sidelined last season after a December surgery on his ankle. He had another ankle operation in late June.

Collins has averaged 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes in 154 career games. He became a free agent after Portland declined to offer a $7 million qualifying offer after last season.

He was a key player in Gonzaga’s march to the 2017 national championship game, averaging 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks as a freshman.