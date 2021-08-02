Three Spokane organizations receive $6.8 million housing grant

Frontier Behavioral Health, Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington and Pioneer Human Services received a $6.8 million grant to provide housing and behavioral health services to adults in the Inland Northwest.

The grant will help fund construction of 24 studio or one-bedroom units as a part of an affordable housing community that Catholic Charities is building near Spokane Falls Community College.

Pioneer Human Services will also offer 10 single-occupancy or family-sized rooms with the funding.

Frontier Behavioral Health is responsible for ensuring clients who are eligible for these services can access them.

The $6.8 million grant was ordered by a federal judge under the Trueblood vs. Department of Social and Health Services settlement agreement, which is a 2018 $80 million settlement intended to fund services for people who have been previously jailed and also require behavioral or substance use treatment services.

Statewide, $22 million in housing grants were awarded by a federal judge to organizations to create more accessible housing for people who are at-risk of possibly being reincarcerated.

Funding for housing is just one part of the total settlement agreement funding.

“This grant will help fill a significant gap in meeting the needs of those we serve who have been involved in the criminal justice system, as many of those individuals are unstably housed or homeless,” said Jeff Thomas, chief executive at Frontier, in a news release.

Future residents at Pioneer Human Services and at the Catholic Charities apartments will receive services on-site from case managers, who will be able to refer them to resources such as treatment, therapy, and transportation.

“We are so grateful to be a part of this grant and to have the opportunity to provide permanent supportive housing services for at-risk adults,” said Karen Lee, chief executive of Pioneer Human Services, in a news release. “Partnering with Frontier Behavioral Health and Catholic Charities Eastern Washington, we will work together to assess each resident’s individual needs and ensure they get the support they need to guide them along the path toward living healthy and productive lives.”